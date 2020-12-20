COVID-19 warriors feted

TIRUCHI

20 December 2020 22:49 IST

Lions Club of Tiruchirappalli, Rockfort Inspire, on Saturday, held a function to honour medical practitioners for their service to control COVID-19 virus.

K. Vanitha, Dean, K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College; M.A. Aleem, former Vice Principal; and S. Kamaraj, District Siddha Medical Officer, Tiruchi, were given COVID-19 warrior awards.

M. Natarajan, Charter President; S. Murugesan, Secretary of the club, and others participated in the function.