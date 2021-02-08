Tiruchirapalli

COVID-19 vaccination for police personnel begins

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan gets the vaccine shot at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

COVID-19 vaccination for police personnel serving in the frontline in the city commenced with a section of them taking the vaccine shot on Monday. Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan led the city police personnel in taking the Covishield vaccine at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here.

Mr. Loganathan said 92 police personnel had taken the vaccine on Monday at five centres: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and Primary Health Centres at Periyamilagupurai, Subramaniapuram, E.B. Road and Woraiyur. As many as 1,824 police personnel in Tiruchi City had been identified for vaccination.

