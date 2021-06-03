COVID-19 treatment centre opened

Minister for Backward Classes S. S. Sivasankar on Thursday declared open a 42-bedded COVID 19 treatment centre at the Government Hospital in Jayamkondam.

Speaking at the function, he said that out of 42 beds, 30 had been provided with oxygen support. The maternity centre had been shifted to a new block constructed at a cost of ₹18 crore. The new COVID centre would be useful for patients testing positive in and around Jayamkondam to receive treatment. All steps had been taken to create additional facilities at the COVID treatment centre.

Mr. Sivasankar said that there was no shortage of oxygen in the district. Oxygen beds had been set up wherever they were possible. The oxygen concentrators donated by various individuals and forums had also been brought into use. People should cooperate with the State government in checking the virus by strictly adhering to the social distancing protocol, he added.