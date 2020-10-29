COVID-19 | Thanjavur records a sudden spurt in positive cases

Tiruchi

29 October 2020 21:04 IST

The central districts on Thursday recorded a slight increase in COVID-19 cases with 284 patients testing positive for the viral infection. A total of 243 cases were reported on Wednesday. Meanwhile, seven deaths, four in Tiruvarur, two in Nagapattinam and one in Thanjavur district were recorded.

In Thanjavur, a 64-year-old man with no comorbidities, a 70-year-old man with a history of acute respiratory distress syndrome, a 52-year-old man who underwent a renal transplant after suffering from chronic kidney disease, and a 70-year-old man with a history of hypertension succumbed to the infection.

A 65-year-old man with a history of diabetes and lymphoma and a 79-year-old man with a history of hypertension died of COVID in Nagapattinam.

A 53-year-old man who had been suffering from chronic kidney disease died of the infection in Thanjavur.

Thanjavur recorded a sudden spike in numbers with 88 fresh cases reported on Thursday. Among which many were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

A total of 47 cases were reported in Tiruchi while in Tiruvarur, 45 patients tested positive. Most patients who tested positive in Tiruchi were persons from existing containment zones.

Meanwhile, a total of 15 who were being treated at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Nagapattinam recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases, among which were inter-district travellers, primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

In Pudukottai, 28 cases were reported, among which were local index cases, patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their primary contacts.

In Karur, too, 28 fresh cases were recorded, among them were residents of Kulithalai, Aravakurichi and Vennaimalai. Inter-district travellers from Tiruchi and Dindigul also tested positive.

A total of nine patients tested positive in Ariyalur while, in Perambalur, only two patients tested positive.

Of the two in Perambalur, one hailed from the Perambalur block while one hailed from Veppanthattai block. Meanwhile, 437 COVID test samples were lifted at the various Primary Healthcare Centres and sent for testing to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital.