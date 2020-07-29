COVID-19 testing scaled up in Tiruchi

29 July 2020 19:15 IST

Number of daily tests crossed 2,000-mark early this week

With the district administration taking steps to step up testing for COVID-19, the number of tests conducted in a day has crossed the 2,000-mark early this week.

The number of testing stood at around 200 a day in the first few weeks of April after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) gave nod for COVID-19 testing facility at K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College in Tiruchi.

It went up to 500 a day in the next few weeks, particularly after the resumption of train and flight services to Tiruchi. It was subsequently increased to 700 to 800 a day thereafter. It crossed the four-digit mark in the first week of July and then went up to 1,250 in the second week. It touched the 2,000-mark on Monday. The figure excludes the samples being lifted from the overseas returnees at Tiruchi international airport and samples being tested at the private laboratories.

“Intensive testing is among the important steps to check the spread of the virus. Hence, we have scaled up swab tests. We collect as many samples as possible from people in the vulnerable spots and containment zones,” said Collector S. Sivarasu.

He told The Hindu that there was a scope for scaling up the testing further. Besides primary and secondary contacts of those who had tested positive, the people in living congested areas, market zones, traders, vegetable vendors and grocery merchants were being tested.

Mr. Sivarasu said that the laboratory at KAP. Viswanatham Medical College could process close to 2,000 samples a day. The action taken on Doctors Diagnostic Centre on screening COVID-19 tests would not affect the testing capacity in the district as four more private laboratories were permitted to process COVID-19 tests.