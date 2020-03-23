Covid-19 testing lab to be functional from Wednesday in Tiruchi GH

The COVID -19 testing laboratory at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMCH) will start functioning from Wednesday, according to Collector S. Sivarasu.

He told The Hindu on Monday that the hospital has been equipped with all required equipment and infrastructure and sufficient number of kits for testing specimens of suspected COVID-19 patients. The specimen of a patient has already been tested. However, as there was a need to cross check the findings, the results along with the specimen have been sent to the laboratory at Tiruvarur, where the COVID 19 testing has already begun, for verification. The procedure would be over by Tuesday and testing would begin at the Tiruchi GH on Wednesday.

Mr. Sivarasu said that the bed strength of isolation wards has been increased to 42 from 24. All necessary facilities for treating patients has been created. Six patients, who had complaints of cold, cough, fever and breathing difficulties, were in isolation wards. One of them was admitted to the hospital on Monday. So far, no one has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the order of the State government, Section 144 of Cr.PC would be promulgated in the district shortly. It would be enforced from 6 p.m. on Tuesday. All government offices and State owned institutions, except essential services, would be closed. The BHEL, Ordnance Factory (T), Golden Rock workshop and other public sector undertakings would remain closed from 4 pm on Tuesday until further orders. Government offices, except Public Health and Family Welfare, Revenue, Municipalities and Corporation and Rural Development, would also be closed.

The Collector said that no private industries, business houses and shops would be allowed to function. The people should stay indoors until further orders. Action would be taken against those violators.

However, Mr. Sivarasu said that there was no bar on essential services such as milk supply and sale of vegetables and groceries. The traders of essential goods could open shops as usual. All steps would be taken to ensure the availability of essential commodities. Hence, there was no need to panic. Ambulances, hospitals and pharmacies would continue to function.

The Collector added that a group of Self Help Groups had been given training to produce hand sanitizers and masks. Many groups had already started producing masks and sanitizers. It was aimed at easing the short supply of masks and sanitizers in the market. The officials of the District Rural Development Agency had been asked to involve as many SHGs as possible in the production of sanitizers and masks.