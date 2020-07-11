COVID-19 testing intensified

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district administration has scaled up COVID-19 testing to identify more vulnerable spots and grey areas and check the spread of the virus.

During the initial stages of the outbreak, the number of testing stood at around 200 a day. It was gradually ramped up to 500 a day in the next few weeks, particularly after the resumption of train and flight services to Tiruchi. It was subsequently increased to 700 to 800 a day thereafter.

Testing has now been increased to beyond 4-digit mark. As many as 1,245 swab samples, excluding the samples collected from the overseas returnees at Tiruchi international airport, were lifted for laboratory analysis on Friday alone. The sharp rise in number of cases during the last few weeks has forced the authorities to scale up testing.

“Primary and secondary contacts of those who had tested positive are being tested. The idea works out well,” said S. Sivarasu, Collector.

He told The Hindu that primary contacts of the positive patients were being quarantined at Yatri Nivas in Srirangam, which had a capacity of 600 persons. A total of 152 primary and close contacts were accommodated in the first batch after the collection of swab samples. Of them, 22 tested positive. They were subsequently shifted to K.A.P.Viswanatham Government Medical College Hospital and the COVID care centre at Khajamalai. If these people had not been tested and quarantined, they would have spread the virus to many. Hence, more focused testing would be done in the coming days. The cases might increase for one or two days, he said but exuded confidence that they would come down in the next few days.

Mr. Sivarasu said that the Government College of Engineering campus at Sethurapatti had so far been utilised to quarantine overseas returnees. It had been decided to convert the facility as COVID centre to treat the patients. It had about 530 beds.

It had been observed that active cases had not gone beyond 450-mark so far. The KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College had facilities to admit 450 patients. The COVID care centre at Khajamalai had 200 beds. Hence, there would be no space crunch for beds. There were 81 ventilators at the Tiruchi GH to meet the requirements, he added.