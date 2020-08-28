COVID-19 test results are now online in Ariyalur

Results of COVID-19 test done in Ariyalur district will henceforth be available online. The initiative is an attempt to ensure that patients do not have to visit the hospital to collect their report, officials said.

The results will be available in the district portal: https://ariyalur.nic.in

District Collector D. Rathna said that all efforts were being made to check the spread of the novel coronavirus in the district. As on Thursday, 35,123 test samples have been lifted, among which 358 cases were active and 1,645 patients have been discharged. This apart, 779 were in home quarantine.

Since August 26, test results were being sent to the phone numbers of the individual via SMS. From Friday onwards, they can visit the ‘COVID- Test Report’ tab on the district website within 48 hours of receiving the SMS. The test report would be available for download by entering the SRF ID and the mobile number provided when the swab was lifted. “The website is protected by the National Informatics Center and all data is secure,” the Collector said.

Ms. Rathna urged the public to continue to follow personal distancing norms and wear face masks. She also asked them to cooperate with the district administration and avoid stepping outside unnecessarily.