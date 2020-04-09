COVID-19 | Tailors have their hands full

The nation-wide lockdown for containment of COVID-19 virus that has brought industrial and business activities to a grinding halt seems to favour a small group of tailors in Thanjavur town.

The tailors are now in the thick of stitching reusable face masks. Reports of huge shortage of masks prompted about a dozen tailors to make non-surgical face masks with cotton cloth material which could be washed and reused.

“I saw the news and was toying with the idea to manufacture face masks when one of my friends approached me with a request to stitch a certain number of face masks for a project undertaken by his non-governmental organization to provide face masks to the public in their area”, said Ms.Usha, running an institute to train woman in tailoring at Arokiya Nagar, Thanjavur.

Her venture into the preparation of masks using the cotton cloth material commenced with an order placed for 300 masks. Subsequently, there was a steady flow of orders for face masks from other organizations too, Ms. Usha said.

Another tailor Raheem operating his shop at Kizhavasal casually started displaying the face masks prepared using white and colored cloth materials a few days before the lockdown period commenced.

The masks priced in the range of ₹20 to ₹ 30 were sold in no time. He then scaled up the production by procuring a bundle of cloth from a known merchant.

Thankfully, these tailors who keep their shops during the daytime have not been disturbed by the police or the government officials. The tailors say they are convinced that they are rendering a valuable service in a crisis situation.