COVID-19: Srirangam temple authorities begin thermal scanning of devotees

Temple officials of the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam began thermal screening of devotees at the entrance of the temple on Saturday, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Using fever guns, temple employees will be checking the body temperature of devotees before they enter the temple. The screening will be conducted by temple staff, who have received special training, and doctors from the Srirangam Government Hospital at three entrances of the temple -- Ranga Ranga Gopuram, Vellai Gopuram and Vadaku Gopuram, said P. Jayaraman, Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple Srirangam.

“Devotees visit the temple from across the country and the world. It is only a precautionary measure to enable devotees to offer their prayers without any anxiety,” he said.

The temple is the second location in the country, after Tirupathi Tirumala Devasthanams to begin thermal screening, he said.

Hand sanitizers and liquid hand-wash soaps have also been made available at all the restrooms within the temple premises, he added.

If a devotee is found to have fever, cold or other symptoms, they will be referred to the nearby Srirangam Government Hospital. “There is no need to worry. The temple officials and the government hospitals are taking steps to ensure public safety,” a doctor from the Srirangam GH said.

The Srirangam GH is equipped with a two-bed isolation ward, he added.