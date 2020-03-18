COVID-19: Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple closed

Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple in Gangaikondacholapuram near Jayankondam in the district has been closed to the public in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. .
A notice put up by the temple authorities said that the temple has been closed for dharshan and public viewing as a precaution to control the spread of the virus. A decision on reopening the temple, which is under the control of Archaeological Survey of India, for the public would be taken based on the prevailing situation in the last week of March.
However, the authorities said that there was no change in schedule of pujas to the deities. It would be followed as per custom and tradition.
The Temple, constructed by the Rajendra Chola I of Chola dynasty on the lines of the Big Temple in Thanjavur, attracts both domestic and foreign tourists.
