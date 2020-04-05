COVID-19: services of former Deans roped in

TIRUCHI

Former Dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital attached to the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College has been appointed on a contract basis by the Director of Medical Education to assist the healthcare providers at the hospital in the fight against COVID-19.

According to an announcement, G. Anitha, and six other former Deans of other colleges, will coordinate and monitor COVID-19 patients in isolation wards in Tiruchi and other districts. The contract is under special circumstances and will be terminated after three months or till control of COVID-19 in the district, whichever is earlier.

Dr. Anitha retired in 2019 and has been actively involved in volunteering with Citizens’ Action Groups in the city.

“It is important to have all hands on deck at this time. I will be helping with the care of patients and coordinating with the hospital administration,” Dr. Anitha said.