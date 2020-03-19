COVID-19 scare: TNSTC cuts bus services by 10%

Tiruchi

19 March 2020 22:16 IST

‘Drop in passenger traffic has been particularly noticeable in mofussil services’

With a conspicuous drop in passenger traffic owing to COVID-19 scare, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Tiruchi region, has cut down its services, mostly mofussil services, by 10%.

“The TNSTC, Tiruchi region, has a fleet of 940 buses transporting about 6.94 lakh passengers a day on an average normally. However, over the past few days, the passenger traffic has dropped to about 6-6.02 lakh a day. The drop has been particularly noticeable in mofussil services, especially on long distance buses. Hence we have cut down about 10% of our scheduled services, mostly mofussil services,” S. S. Rajmohan, General Manager, TNSTC, Tiruchi region, told The Hindu on Thursday.

Mr. Rajmohan indicated that about 400 trips of about 100 buses have been curtailed in view of the prevailing situation.

Most of the trips cut were long distance ones.

“However, we are operating on need basis and depending on the situation, services are being run,” he said.

According to sources, some of the long distance services to Chennai, Salem and other places were operating with very few passengers over the past few days. While, town buses on most routes were drawing passengers as usual, they said.

Meanwhile, the TNSTC has launched a hygiene and sensitisation drive for both its employees and the public. “All buses are cleaned using disinfectants right at the bus stands. We have deployed special teams to carry out the task at the bus stands in Tiruchi and other towns in our region,” Mr. Rajamohan said.

Besides, wash basins with soaps have been provided in all bus stands so that the bus crew could wash their hands frequently. This apart, each of the crew members are being supplied with soaps individually. “We have also started distributing masks to conductors,” Mr. Rajmohan said.

Importantly, conductors have been provided with wet sponges for use while dispensing tickets to passengers.

Normally, many conductors use saliva to pull out tickets to be handed over to passengers and they have been asked to desist from the practice.

All TNSTC offices and depots, especially toilets, were being cleaned thrice using disinfectants.

Staff members are provided nilavembu kashayam to help improve immunity.

Besides, hot water mixed with turmeric is kept at the offices for employees to wash their hands.

As per the directions of Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar crew members have been instructed to extend proper care for passengers displaying symptoms of being affected by COVID-19 virus or emergencies while travelling on the buses.

Crew members have been asked to immediately drive down to the nearest government hospital or primary health centre to provide immediate medical attention to such passengers, Mr. Rajmohan said.