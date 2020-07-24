COVID-19 rise: Traders down shutters in Pudukottai

A majority of shops and business establishments functioning within Pudukottai municipal limits were closed on Friday as the traders have decided to down shutters till July 30 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The traders had taken the decision voluntarily to shut shops after holding discussions with various associations and revenue officials in the wake of spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Pudukottai district.

A majority of shops and business establishments in Pudukottai were closed on Friday and would remain shut till July 30 to protect the traders, those working in the shops and the general public from getting infected by the viral disease, said M. Shahul Hameed, president, Pudukottai District Chamber of Commerce.

Pharmacies and those supplying milk would continue to function. The shops would reopen on July 31, Mr. Hameed said.