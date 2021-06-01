COVID-19 relief centre opened at college

TIRUCHI

A COVID-19 Relief and Assistance Centre was opened on the Jamal Mohamed College campus in the city on Tuesday.

K.N.Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, inaugurated the centre established by the Jamal Mohamed College in association with Nal Ullangal Trust, run by the college alumni, in the presence of Collector S. Sivarasu. He also distributed grocery packs to 100 families and flagged off an awareness vehicle.

The centre has been established with the objective of providing information on availability of beds in hospitals and ambulance service. It will also have a counselling desk for the needy.

Supplying food to roadside dwellers and persons in need, distribution of groceries, creating awareness and promoting vaccination among the faculty students and general public. The centre will also provide guidance to patients on availing the Chief Minister Comprehensive Medical Assistance Scheme.

A.K. Khaja Nazeemudeen, Secretary & Correspondent, M. J. Jamal Mohamed, Treasurer, K. Abdus Samad, Assistant Secretary, and other representatives of the college were present.