COVID-19 relief assistance extended

TIRUVARUR

Food Minister R.Kamaraj has launched the disbursement of COVID-19 relief assistance to the members of 17 unorganised sector welfare board and a group of workers from other States in Tiruvarur district, on Thursday.

Launching the distribution at Tiruvarur, he said 8,651 families would be receiving ₹ 1000 as cash assistance along with 15 kg of rice, one kg of cereals and cooking oil.

While 7,070 of them would be from the Construction Workers Welfare Board (working members 6,551 and pensioners 519), 1,560 from Drivers Welfare Board (working members 1,507 and 53 pensioners) and 21 unorganised sector workers hailing from other States apart from ₹ 1000 cash assistance to be extended to 21,030 members of other 15 unorganised sector welfare board members.

In addition to this, ‘priceless ration’ and cash assistance of ₹ 1000 had already been extended to all smart cardholders in the district. Further, the ration for the month of May to be disbursed to the ration cardholders free of cost, he pointed out.