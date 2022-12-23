  1. EPaper
COVID 19: Random testing of international passengers to begin at Tiruchi airport on Saturday

Two per cent of the international passengers arriving by every overseas flight at Tiruchi will be selected by the respective airline for random testing

December 23, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The testing will begin at 10 a.m. at the airport with 2 % of the international passengers arriving in Tiruchi by overseas flight to be randomly checked.

The testing will begin at 10 a.m. at the airport with 2 % of the international passengers arriving in Tiruchi by overseas flight to be randomly checked. | Photo Credit: File Photo

 Random testing of international passengers arriving from different overseas destinations at the Tiruchi international airport will begin on Saturday morning in the wake of a surge in COVID cases in China and other countries.

The testing will begin at 10 a.m. at the airport with 2 % of the international passengers arriving here by all overseas flight to be randomly checked, Airport Director, Tiruchi, P. Subramani said.  The respective airlines will select the international passengers for random testing, he added. 

A team of State health department officials would carry out the testing of the international passengers at the airport upon their arrival and collect their details, said the airport sources. A separate area has been earmarked inside the airport to carry out the random testing. 

The Tiruchi international airport has 10 overseas flights daily operating from here to different destinations and another eight flights distributed in a week. Daily flights are being operated to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Dubai. Sri Lankan Airlines, Air Asia, Scoot, Air India Express, Malindo Air and Indigo airlines operate flights from here to different foreign destinations.

