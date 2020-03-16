COVID-19 prompts railways to open help desk at 11 stations

Tiruchi

The Tiruchi Railway Divisional authorities have opened help desk at 11 important stations falling under their jurisdiction to sensitise passengers about the precautionary measures to be taken by them to protect themselves and prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

The divisional railway authorities have already started spraying disinfectants in passenger coaches that come to the Broad Gauge Coaching Complex at Tiruchi and Villupuram Junction as a precautionary measure.

The help desks were opened on Monday at Tiruchi Railway Junction, Tiruchi Fort, Thanjavur Junction, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur Junction, Vriddhachalam Junction, Villupuram Junction, Ariyalur and Puducherry. Passenger footfalls at Tiruchi Junction every day are huge as compared to other 10 stations in Tiruchi Division.

A senior railway officer attached to the Medical department said the help desk at Tiruchi Junction has also been equipped with a fever gun to screen passengers randomly to measure their body temperature and provide necessary advice and guidance. In case of suspicion, the passenger would be sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital at Tiruchi. The official deployed at the help desk at Tiruchi Junction has been provided with protective gear.

Information about the virus and its spread besides the precautionary measures to be taken including hand wash would be driven home to rail passengers through the help desk. The help desk would begin functioning in the early hours at Tiruchi Junction when arrivals are heavy.

The desk would function till late night hours when outgoing passenger movements soars. Railway sources said the passenger footfalls at Tiruchi Junction every day was around 25,000. The railway authorities have planned to procure 10 more fever guns to be provided to the railway health units falling under Tiruchi Division.

Meanwhile, the Golden Rock Railway Workshop has deferred the introduction of the biometric attendance system till March 31.

The equipment had been installed at nearly 30 locations within the workshop premises and trials were completed. However, the operation of the new system has been deferred temporarily up to March 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 cases, the workshop authorities said adding that the conventional system of punching would continue for the time being.

The biometric system installed at the workshop has both facial and finger print recognition features. The system already implemented for officials was to be extended to the employees. The workshop authorities are planning to circulate pamphlets containing information about COVID-19 and the precautionary measures to be taken to the employees.

The workshop has around 4,000 employees with five groups of shops functioning inside: coaching, wagon, production, maintenance, diesel and electrical.