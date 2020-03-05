Preventive measures taken

Tiruchi

05 March 2020 21:57 IST

District authorities in Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts convened meetings to review the precautionary and preventive measures to check the outbreak of COVID-19. Chairing a meeting with senior Health department officials in Pudukottai on Thursday, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said that preventive measures are being put in place as per the directions of the State government and there was no need for any apprehension among the people. Speaking at a review meeting with officials, Ms. Maheswari said school students with fever have been asked to go on leave and return after recovery. All government and private hospitals have been instructed to maintain hygiene as per a standard protocol. Isolation wards have been established at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and the Aranthangi Government Headquarters Hospital. Steps have been taken to sensitise anganwadis and hospitals workers in rural areas and para medical staff. The Collector also warned that stern action would be taken against those spreading false information or rumours about COVID-19 on social media.

Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu said that medical teams comprising doctors and nurses have been deployed at the Tiruchi Airport to screen international passengers arriving in the city. Adequate arrangements have been made the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in the city to provide treatment to persons with suspected symptoms, he said chairing a review meeting with health officials on Wednesday.

He instructed the Health Department officials to brief private hospitals on the protocol to be followed.

Advertising

Advertising