COVID-19 positivity rate declining in Tiruchi district

TIRUCHI

03 February 2022 17:44 IST

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Tiruchi district has been coming down considerably and it will soon be much lower, data collected by the RT-PCR lab functioning under the Department of Microbiology at K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College indicate.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of those overall tested.

“COVID-19 positivity rate has reduced drastically. Earlier the rate was around 20%, now it is seen in around five to six per cent of the population in Tiruchi district. Soon we are hoping to have only around one or two per cent. We receive a minimum of 3,000 and maximum of 4,500 samples these days,” P. Gnanaguru, Head, Department of Microbiology, told The Hindu.

The lab, which was launched on March 21, 2020, has processed 12,82,334 samples to date, The samples are received from all primary health centres, government hospitals, urban primary health centres and other mobile collecting points in Tiruchi district, Dr. Gnanaguru said.

Dengue fever, reported widely a few months ago, seems to have stabilised. “The numbers are neither increasing nor decreasing, as dengue seems to have reached an endemic stage in the region. We receive around 50 samples a day for dengue testing,” he added.