COVID-19 positive student passes on infection to classmate, parent

Tiruchi

05 September 2021 19:18 IST

A parent and a classmate of one of the two students who had tested COVID-19 positive here on Friday have reportedly been infected with the virus.

According to health officials, a total of 39 people were tested as primary contacts for the Class IX student, and 26 for the Class XII student. On processing the tests, it was found that one classmate of the Class XII student and her mother reported COVID-19 positive.

A total of four primary contacts and 35 secondary contacts, including classmates and five teachers were tested as part of the contact tracing for that specific student. The mother works as a housemaid in Keezhapalur and may have contracted the infection while travelling to and from work, official sources here said.

Contact tracing for both the patients are on, while they have been admitted to the Ariyalur Government Hospital for treatment.