COVID-19 positive passenger de-trained in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

04 June 2020 12:36 IST

The man had received a call from health authorities in Chennai informing him that he was COVID-19 positive, while he was on a train from Villupuram to Madurai

A Madurai-bound passenger on board the Villupuram-Madurai Intercity Superfast special train was de-trained at Tiruchi Junction on Wednesday evening after health authorities here received information that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 27-year-old passenger, hailing from Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, had come to Villupuram from Chennai by a private car and boarded the express train to Madurai along with his friend from Tenkasi.

Advertising

Advertising

Samples from the passenger had been lifted in Chennai a few days ago and sent for testing to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. While the results were awaited, the man travelled to Villupuram by road to board the train and was travelling in the D-9 coach of the train, along with his friend..

Railway sources said as the train was on its way to Tiruchi from Ariyalur, the man received a call from the health authorities at Chennai informing him that he was COVID-19 positive. The health authorities also informed the government hospital authorities in Tiruchi, who in turn conveyed the information to the Tiruchi railway officials about the passenger on the train.

Upon arrival of the express train at Tiruchi Junction in the evening, the passenger was de-trained and taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here along with his friend, in an ambulance.

Hospital authorities said the passenger was subsequently transferred to Sivaganga Medical College Hospital in a 108 ambulance for treatment, along with his friend.