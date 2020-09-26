COVID-19 patients opting home quarantine on the rise

TIRUCHI

26 September 2020 19:57 IST

Out of 536 active cases, 291 are under home isolation-cum-treatment

The percentage of COVID-19 patients preferring home treatment has gone up in Tiruchi district.

Till a few weeks ago, almost all patients who tested positive for the virus were desperate to get themselves admitted to the hospital for treatment. While about 60% of the patients preferred Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, others got admitted to private hospitals. Of those admitted in the MGMGH, the health authorities, after screening, shifted the patients with mild symptoms for COVID-19 to the Special Care Centre at Khajamalai.

It is being observed that the number of patients desiring home quarantine is on the rise.

According to official statistics, out of 536 active cases on Friday, 326 patients are under treatment at the MGMGH. Thirteen patients are being treated at the Special COVID Care Centre. About 165 patients receive treatment at various private hospitals in Tiruchi.

As many as 291 patients are under home isolation-cum-treatment. It is 54% of the total active cases. Of the 291 patients, 142 receive follow-up treatment after being discharged from the hospitals.

“Patients who preferred home treatment are being closely followed by the respective block medical officers and doctors of Urban Primary Health Centres. Only asymptomatic patients are allowed to receive home treatment. We have not received any report of complications so far from those opted for home treatment,” says Collector S. Sivarasu.

He told The Hindu that they had been given a medical kit containing vitamin tablets, and kabasura kudineer powder free of cost. They had been following treatment protocol regularly, and all of them were cooperating with the health officials. The patients had been given emergency phone numbers and they were being contacted twice a day by the respective health official.

Stating that the spread of COVID-19 was under control, Mr. Sivarasu said the district registered an average of 80 to 120 fresh cases daily. There was no alarming increase in fresh cases in any parts of the district. It had been noted that there was no significant rise in cases after the large-scale relaxation on lockdown restrictions since September 1.