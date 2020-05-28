COVID-19 pandemic hampers Jal Jeevan Mission

Efforts to provide functional household tap connections (FHTC) to every household in rural areas by 2024 through Jal Jeevan Mission is set to become a hard target to achieve in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union government with equal participation of the State governments had launched the mission in 2019-20 with an objective to ensure availability of drinking water in adequate quantity and quality to rural households on a regular and long-term basis at affordable service delivery charges aimed to improve the living standards of the rural masses. When the mission was launched in August 2019, the officials enumerated that nearly 3.76 lakh households out of the total 4,02,454 houses in rural areas need to be covered under this project in Thanjavur district. Similarly, it was identified that nearly 1.75 lakh dwelling units out of 2,41,110 houses in rural pockets in Tiruvarur district were to be provided with protected drinking water supply connections.

This figure, as per the data available at the Jal Jeevan Mission officials website, remains the same till May 27, 2020 clearly indicating that not even a single FHTC has been given during the last eight months.

Taking into consideration the increased workload on the State governments in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Jal Shakti which implements this mission through the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation has given more time to the States and Union territories to prepare the annual action plan for the year 2020-21.

It had also suggested that the States could consider providing FHTCs to the households in the areas, where already functional water supply schemes with more than or equal to 55 litres per day distribution network exist.

Meanwhile, Collector M. Govinda Rao inspected the combined drinking water supply scheme being implemented in Thanjavur district to provide protected drinking water to households in nine Panchayat Unions and three Town Panchayats by tapping the groundwater potential available on the Coleroon river bed at Semmankudi, Veeramangudi and Anaikudi on May 25.

The Collector also checked the chlorine level in the piped water supply to the households at Seruvaviduthi in Peravurani taluk.