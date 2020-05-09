COVID-19 mortality rate low, says Minister

TIRUVARUR

The mortality due to COVID-19 virus infection in Tamil Nadu is 0.67%, according to Food Minister R. Kamaraj.

Disclosing this at a special medical camp for “COVID-19 warriors” at Valangaiman in Tiruvarur district on Saturday, Mr.Kamaraj said out of 6,000 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu as on May 8, only 40 patients died. This figure includes a patient who had died after turning negative for COVID-19.

The dedicated performance of health department staff supplemented by the local body and other government department staff in combating the pandemic resulted in 1,700 persons, who tested positive, recovering and returning home, Mr. Kamaraj said.

In Tiruvarur district, of the 32 persons who had tested positive, 27 were discharged from the Tiruvarur Government Medical College hospital after treatment. Just five persons were undergoing treatment at the Special Ward as on May 8 and till date no death had been reported in Tiruvarur district, he said.

Thanking the “COVID-19 Warriors” for their stupendous and dedicated service, Mr. Kamaraj called upon the public to adhere to the guidelines issued by the State government to combat the pandemic effectively.

Wearing face masks while moving out of residence and washing of hands at frequent intervals would help keep the coronavirus at bay, he pointed out.