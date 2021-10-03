COVID-19 | More than 65,000 get the jab in Tiruchi

A mega vaccination camp under way at Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi on Sunday.

TIRUCHI

03 October 2021 21:34 IST

One lakh vaccinations were set as a target for the day.

As many as 65,310 people were inoculated in the fourth instalment of the mega vaccination drive in Tiruchi and the district took the fifth position in terms of total number of people vaccinated on Sunday.

A total of 515 centres were set up, including 200 in the city and 333 in rural parts of the district. One lakh vaccinations were set as a target for the day, of which 65,310 doses were distributed. Of that, 39,215 people took the first dose, while 26,095 took the second dose. “In this manner, we hope to cover at least 70% of the population. This way, more than half of the population will be safe in case there is a sudden spike in the number of cases,” a senior health official said.

In the previous round of the vaccination drive, nearly one lakh people were inoculated. As many as 1,06,156 people took the jab as the district stood third in the State last week. In the second round, conducted on September 19, Tiruchi stood seventh with a coverage of 64,448.

Other districts

In Thanjavur district, 44,358 people were inoculated, and in Ariyalur, 32,311. Health officials in Tiruvarur district inoculated 24,293 people, and in Perambalur, 21,054 people. Nagapattinam district vaccinated 12,661 people, Karur 17,038 people, Mayiladuthurai 16,149, Pudukottai 15,087 and Aranthangi 11,761.