COVID-19: Man arrested for spreading rumours in Mayiladuthurai

TIRUCHI

19 March 2020 13:37 IST

The history-sheeter spread a rumour that a man who had recently returned from London had contracted COVID-19

A history-sheeter was arrested in Mayiladuthurai Town in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday, on charges of spreading rumours saying that a man from Kuthalam, who had recently returned from London, had COVID-19.

The arrest of the accused ‘Gilly’ Prakash alias G. Prakash (35) was made based on a complaint lodged by V. Anand (36) of Mela Chetty Street in Kuthalam near Mayiladuthurai.

Police sources said Mr. Anand, a software engineer in Bengaluru, came from London on March 8 to his father-in-law’s house in Kuthalam. He went for a medical examination at the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital in view of the COVID-19 scare. Health Department officials from Konerirajapuram examined him and later certified that he was not affected by the virus, said the police.

The accused, who came to know about the incident, allegedly spread a rumour on Whatsapp that Mr. Anand was affected by COVID-19 thereby creating panic among the public. The accused was later remanded.

The Mayiladuthurai Police registered a case against Prakash under IPC section 505 (1) (b) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) read with section 67 of the Information Technology Act.