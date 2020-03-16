COVID-19 leads to suspension of some overseas flights from Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

Visa restrictions and drop in load factor owing to the COVID-19 outbreak have led to the cancellation of some of flights to foreign destinations from Tiruchi.

The Sri Lankan Airlines cancelled one service from Tiruchi to Colombo temporarily from Monday. The airline would be cancelling its evening flight from March 16 to 18 and the morning service from March 19 – 31. Presently, the airline operates two services on the sector — one in the morning and another in evening.

Aviation circles here say that cancellation of one flight service till this month-end was in the wake of the COVID-19 as well as due to restrictions imposed by certain West Asian countries which had affected the load factor. The airlines has direct connectivity from Colombo to several West Asian countries where a large chunk of Indians especially from the southern and central districts of Tamil Nadu work.

There has been substantial drop in the movement of international passengers of late in the wake of COVID-19 forcing the airline to cancel one service from Tiruchi to Colombo, say the sources. Information about the cancellation of one service was being conveyed to the travel agents and passengers, the sources added.

The sources further said Air Asia which operates daily flights to Kuala Lumpur from Tiruchi had already cancelled two of its flights from Tiruchi up to April 15.

The third flight was being operated as per schedule. The cancellation had come into effect from March 13 due to visa restrictions for foreigners in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Air India Express circles here say that the drop in passenger movements in the Tiruchi - Dubai and Tiruchi - Sharjah sectors was marginal. However, the airline continues to operate its daily services to Dubai, Singarpore and Sharjah. Travel industry circles say the sector had been hit hard by COVID-19.