COVID-19 hotspots to be identified

THANJAVUR
Hotspots of COVID-19 in Pattukottai area would be identified and necessary steps will be initiated to arrest the spread, according to Collector M. Govinda Rao.
Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector, who had chaired a review meeting at Pattukottai on Monday, said that areas in and around Pattukottai where two or more number of persons tested positive for COVID-19 infection would be cordoned off and sanitised. Infected persons would be treated at the newly constructed Slum Clearance Board tenements at Pattukottai, he added.
Meanwhile, 20 streets in Kumbakonam Municipality have been declared as containment zones since three or more number of persons residing in those streets tested positive for COVID-19 recently. In all 256 persons have been identified with symptoms of the disease so far in the Kumbakonam Municipal limits and most of them have been treated.
Special camps were being conducted at the containment zones to check temperature and oxygen level of the people residing in those streets. Stating that a COVID-19 Special Treatment Centre would be set up at Kumbakonam if needed, the Collector called upon the people to follow the instructions given by the State government while moving out of their houses.
