COVID-19: Golden Rock Workshop readies steel cots for railway hospitals

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop here has readied steel cots which would be dispatched to railway hospitals at Golden Rock and Chennai. The over 80-year-old workshop which has been shut following the nation-wide lockdown announced that in the wake of spread of COVID-19 it has taken up this new assignment on a request from the Southern Railway’s Medical Department.

The workshop was entrusted with the job of making 60 mild steel cots for providing them to the Divisional Railway Hospital at Golden Rock here and to the Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital at Chennai.

Despite the lockdown, a team of about 20 technical personnel were called for carrying out the task. Steel was readily available at the workshop which carries out periodic overhaul of over

1,000 passenger coaches and more than 100 broad gauge diesel locomotives every year, besides manufacturing container wagons.

Railway sources told The Hindu that the workshop had readied 40 mild steel cots out of the 60. The remaining 20 cots would be ready by Wednesday.

Of the 60 cots, 10 would be supplied to the Divisional Railway Hospital at Ponmalai on Tuesday. The workshop would dispatch 50 cots to the Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital at Perambur in Chennai by road from here, the sources further said.

In addition to cots, the workshop has also made 10 mattresses which would be supplied to the Divisional Railway Hospital at Golden Rock where an isolation ward has already been established in the wake of COVID-19 spread. The isolation ward at the Golden Rock railway hospital has 12 beds.

The workshop has procured from the market wheel chairs, bed-side couch, foldable screens, examination couch and dressing trolley with plastic wheels for supply to the Divisional Railway Hospital at Golden Rock.