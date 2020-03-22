COVID 19 fear: Amma Canteens in Tiruchi too shut shop

Heeding the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a lock down from 7 am on 9 pm on Sunday, several canteens, food services shut shop, inconveniencing people, bachelors in particular.

Amma Canteens that serve the working class were locked up. Several visitors and attenders of patients at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital who used to depend on the Amma Canteen on Alithurai Road , next to the K. Abhishekapuram zonal office were left high and dry.

"We were told that the canteen would not be shut. We depend on it for food on a daily basis. We will have to look for other options now," said M. Durga, an attender who resides in Lalgudi. “I will have to rely on my relatives for lunch and dinner as well,” she added.

S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner said that no special order on the provision of food was given. “The night shelters in the city provide food for all. Those will remain open,” he said.

NGOs working with the homeless in the city will also be providing food over the next few weeks, he said.

Bachelors in the city had to resort to preparing their own meals or making ready-to-eat food for the day. S. Lokesh from Theni who works for a pharmaceutical company in the city said that popular brands make readymade mixes of tamarind, lemon and other varieties that can be combined with rice.

“All one has to do is boil rice and mix it with the powder. The situation is manageable,” he said.

With availability of free time, some even tried their hand at cooking. L. Aishwarya, a teacher said that with her busy daily schedule, she was unable to cook a proper meal.

“I depended on food delivery services or the canteen in the school I work at. Today, I made myself a nice meal with a variety of vegetables,” she said.