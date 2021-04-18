COVID-19 echo: Railway workshop brings in changes in working pattern

Tiruchi

18 April 2021 21:49 IST

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop here has brought in some changes in the working pattern of its staff as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The changes would be in vogue till April 30.

In addition to the existing general and night shifts which would continue, there would be a second shift which would be in operation from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. In a communication, the workshop authorities said the staff should be deployed in such a manner that the works were carried out duly following the COVID-19 protocol. The second shift would not be applicable to the yard shop as there was no concentration of staff involved in their work.

Fifty per cent of staff in the administrative offices would work in the morning session and 50% of employees would work in the afternoon session. The communication further said COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of masks, washing hands, observance of social distancing and sanitising should be scrupulously followed at all times and at all places. All employees above 45 years of age have been asked to get themselves vaccinated. The workshop is involved in periodic overhaul of diesel locomotives and passenger coaches besides manufacturing wagons and overhauling steam locomotives operating in the Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

