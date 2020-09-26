COVID-19 deaths shoot up in central region

Tiruchi

26 September 2020 21:21 IST

677 new cases, 14 deaths reported from the districts

COVID-19 cases have increased again in central region on Saturday as 677 new cases were recorded, a sharp increase when compared to 591 on Friday. The region recorded 14 deaths, six of which pertained to Thanjavur, four to Pudukottai, two to Nagapattinam and one each to Ariyalur and Tiruchi.

In Thanjavur, men aged 54, 65, 58, 65, 67 and 60 years, all suffering from comorbid conditions, including diabetes, died of COVID-19.

In Pudukottai, two men, both aged 52 years, one who had an acute cerebrovascular accident, and another with a kidney complication; a 76-year-old man, and an 83-year-old man with no clinical history succumbed to the viral infection.

Two men - a 57-year-old with no pre-existing conditions and a 50-year-old suffering from comorbidities, including hypertension, died in Karur, while in Ariyalur a 38-year-old man suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome died of COVID-19. In Tiruchi, a 70-year-old man with a medical history of chronic kidney disease died.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur continued to record the highest number of COVID-19 cases among the central districts. A total of 179 patients tested positive on Saturday. Among them was a lecturer at a college, a ward manager and a staff nurse at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, a volunteer on COVID duty, a teacher at a private school, three employees of a private hospital.

Tiruvarur recorded 141 new cases, while Tiruchi recorded 96 cases. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses.

A total of 88 patients tested positive in Pudukottai. Karur also recorded a sharp increase in cases with 71 new cases on Saturday. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and local index cases with no travel or contact history.

In Nagapattinam, 45 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Among the patients were those with a history of respiratory illnesses and their immediate contacts.

In Ariyalur, 32 patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The patients included inter-district travellers, primary contacts and patients with respiratory illnesses.

Perambalur recorded 25 cases, among which eight hailed from Perambalur, six from Veppanthattai, five from Veppur and six from Alathur blocks. Meanwhile, 382 new throat swabs were lifted from contacts and patients with symptoms of COVID-19 in the district.