COVID-19 crisis: Defence civilian employees pledge support to Centre

Tiruchi

22 April 2021 19:33 IST

Defence civilian employees have reiterated their commitment towards the nation during the COVID-19 crisis period in the wake of the latest spike.

In a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the General Secretary of All India Defence Employees Federation C. Srikumar pledged the commitment of the workforce to provide oxygen cylinders and extra beds to civil administration and State governments.

The entire workforce of the ordnance factories and Defence Research and Development Organisation had, at the time of first wave of COVID-19 crisis, worked round-the-clock to provide personal protection equipment, medical tents, sanitisers and ventilators to the nation risking their lives.

However, the announcement to corporatise the ordnance factories in violation of the previous written assurances and agreements given by the government, in the name of COVID-19 relief package, was shocking, and had demoralised the workforce.

The Centre should, hence, favourably consider the demand of the workforce for withdrawal of the move to corporatise the ordnance factories in the interest of national security and defence preparedness.

The government must withdraw the Government Owned Contractor Operated Model in the Electronics and Mechanical Engineers Workshops.

Defence civilian employees and their dependants suffering due to COVID-19 infection must be provided medical treatment in all armed forces hospitals including Military, Naval, Air Force and Command hospitals, Mr. Srikumar said in the letter.

All ordnance factory hospitals and factory health clinics must be permitted to directly procure COVID-19 vaccine and full reimbursement must be made for COVID-19 related medical treatment clams for defence civilian employees and their dependants, he emphasised.

The other demands constituted issue of directions to defence industrial establishments to operate with only 50% workforce till the situation normalises; sanction of compensation/ ex-gratia payment to dependants of defence civilian employees who had died due to COVID-19 infection; and grant of out-of-turn compassionate appointment to dependants of defence civilian employees who had died due to COVID-19 infection over and above the five percent regular quota.