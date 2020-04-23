‘COVID-19 crisis can prove to be change-maker’

Crisis situations such as COVID-19 pandemic can actually prove to be a change-maker, according to Shankar Venugopal, vice president, Technology Innovation at Mahindra & Mahindra’s Automotive and Farm Business wing.

Speaking at an online conference titled ‘Defeat COVID-19 with COVID-20’, Mr. Venugopal re-tagged ‘COVID’ as ‘Create Optimise Visualise Innovate Design’ and suggested that businesses should get used to the new ground realities of the pandemic. The talk was hosted by the Tiruchi chapter of Young Indians, to observe World Creativity and Innovation Day (April 21).

“Just as the ball point pen, instant coffee and automatic teller machine (ATM) were invented during World War II, COVID-19 can show the way to inventions that can be useful for technological development,” said Mr. Venugopal. “A crisis situation leads to new ideas and business models. It is really the mother of invention,” he added.

To create the future, one needs a sense of urgency. Using the example of ‘Our Iceberg is Melting’ by John Kotter and Holger Rathgeber, where a colony of penguins faces a dilemma, Mr. Shankar talked about the importance of accepting change, and learning to keep up with the world.

For this to happen, businesses would have to optimise their time, cost and people to suit the complexity of the situation, he said.

Innovations would require rethinking the current situation, including divergent, adaptive, reverse and convergent strategies. “Most of the inventions spurred by COVID-19 are based on frugal engineering using available resources,” he said, quoting instances of inventions like cardboard hospital cots, affordable face shields and ventilators made by both private and public sector companies in India.

The talk was followed by a brief interaction with the logged in audience.