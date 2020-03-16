COVID-19 control rooms set up

THANJAVUR

The district administration has announced that round-the-clock control rooms will function at the Collectorate and 14 other offices in the district to receive complaints with respect to COVID-19 from the public.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector M. Govinda Rao said that while the public could reach the control room at the Collectorate by dialling 1077, they could pass on or register their complaints at the control rooms set up at three Revenue Divisional Offices, nine Taluk Offices and at the Office of Deputy Director (Health Services).

Meanwhile, the civic body establishments have been directed to form special teams to supervise the COVID-19 precautionary measures put up at the places where the public would converge in large numbers and ensure that the measures were adhered to by the public.

Chairing a similar meeting at the Tiruvarur district, the Collector T.Anand has directed the civic bodies to apply bleaching powder twice in a day at the public places. He had also urged the private establishments such as hotels and other business establishments and the places of worships to carry out sanitization regularly to protect the visitors.