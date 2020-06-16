COVID-19 | Central region witnesses another spike with 53 cases

The central region witnessed another sharp spike in COVID-19 positive cases on Monday with 53 fresh cases being reported from districts in the region.

The maximum number of cases, a dozen, was recorded in Thanjavur district. The count was 11, including three imported cases, in Pudukottai district. Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts reported 10 cases each. While Tiruchi accounted for eight cases, Ariyalur and Karur district recorded one case each. No fresh case was reported in Perambalur district.

With the 12 new cases, the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in Thanjavur district went up to 167. Of this, the number of active cases being treated at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital stood at 60 as on Monday.

In Tiruvarur, the total number of cases reported has increased to 138. Of them, 83 persons are under treatment at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College hospital while the remaining have been discharged after treatment.

Out of the 10 cases in Nagapattinam district, five were found to have returned to their native places from Chennai, where they had gone for employment. Three patients tested positive for the virus when they were subjected for swab tests in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and the K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College. Cases were reported from Mamangudi, Tharangampadi, Keezhvelur and Palakurichi. While five patients were under treatment at the Government Hospital in Nagapattinam, remaining five patients were admitted to the Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai.

In Pudukottai district, where eleven cases were reported on Monday, eight patients had come from Chennai and two others had returned from Maharashtra. Another patient was said to have caught the virus while travelling along with the Maharashtra returnees. All were under treatment at the Ranees Government Hospital in Pudukottai.

The lone patient who tested positive for the virus in Ariyalur district belonged to Thandalai in Ariyalur. His swab sample was lifted by the health authorities at Coonoor check post when he was going to Ooty. The 43-old patient has since returned to Ariyalur.

Out of eight persons affected in Tiruchi district, four persons belonged to a same family in Thillai Nagar. They were said to have contracted the virus from a contact from Chennai. Mannachanallur and Manapparai accounted for two cases. They too reportedly contracted the virus from contacts from Chennai. All of them were under treatment at the K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital. Eight persons were discharged from the hospital. Since a few trader representatives were reported to have tested positive for the virus, the Tiruchi Corporation authorities lifted swab samples from a group of traders from Gandhi Market at a special camp on Monday.