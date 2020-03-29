COVID-19 cash relief distribution begins from April 2

The district administration has announced that the exercise of distributing ₹1,000 cash to rice card holders as COVID-19 assistance along with free supply of rice, palm oil and sugar would commence on April 2. The relief would be distributed to beneficiaries in batches at the respective ration shops.

As a precautionary measure, cash and other essential commodities would be distributed to 100 ration card holders per day by ensuring personal distancing at the shops and with necessary police protection.

The names of 100 ration card holders along with the card number would be displayed in front of the respective ration shops daily for distribution of cash and essential commodities in order to prevent congestion.

The district administration and the police have made necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exercise. Those who do not wish to receive the COVID-19 financial assistance and free essential commodities could register in the website www.tnpds.gov.in or in the app tnepds.app, an official release said.

Rice card holders who were unable to buy essential commodities from the PDS shops in March would be permitted to make their purchase for that month along with the April quota. Mobile teams have been constituted to monitor this exercise and an official in the rank of Deputy Collector has been nominated for every taluk. A Deputy Tahsildar and another official in the rank of Deputy Block Development Officer for every 15 ration shops would be nominated to expedite the exercise, the release added.