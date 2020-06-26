COVID-19 cash assistance to be distributed at the doorsteps of persons with disabilities

Cash assistance of ₹1,000 sanctioned by the government for persons with disabilities as COVID-19 relief will be distributed at their doorsteps.
Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Anand said that the money would be distributed to the beneficiaries after making an entry in the National Identity Card and Pass Book with Disability Certificate. The cash assistance would be either handed over directly to the beneficiaries or the caretaker depending on the nature of the disability.
Stating that beneficiaries should submit the details sought by the officials, the Collector added that in case of any difficulty they could contact the District Differently-abled Persons Welfare Officer over phone: 9499933494 or (4366)290153. If the assistance was denied or they were unable to avail the assistance, the State toll-free number: 18004250111 could also be contacted to get the grievance redressed.
The distribution of cash assistance in Tiruvarur district would be carried out by officials from June 27 to July 2 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Details of those with disabilities who are residents of other areas or districts but held up in Tiruvarur district in view of the COVID-19 pandemic will be collected and forwarded to the concerned area officials in Tiruvarur district or to the District DPWO of the concerned districts, the release added.
