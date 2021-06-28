COVID-19 cases on the decline in central districts

The central districts on Monday reported 737 fresh cases for COVID-19, a gradual dip over the last few weeks. The number of deaths too, continued to decline as 18 patients succumbed to the viral infection.

All districts in the region reported less than five deaths. Four patients each succumbed to the viral infection in Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts. Meanwhile, Karur and Tiruvarur reported three deaths each. Two patients succumbed to the illness in Nagapattinam district, while one each died in Ariyalur and Pudukottai. No deaths were reported in Perambalur district.

In Thanjavur, 231 patients reported positive. The district has continued to report a significant dip in numbers over the last few weeks and has reported less than 300 cases for the first time since April. Meanwhile, in Tiruchi district, 185 patients tested positive.

Pudukottai reported 74, while Ariyalur reported 68. Both Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts reported a slight spike. Meanwhile, Nagapattinam reported 64 fresh cases and Tiruvarur 56.

Karur district reported 41 fresh cases, while Perambalur district reported 18.