Tiruchirapalli

COVID-19 cases go up

The central region reported 312 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, reflecting an increase in the number of cases. The number of deaths also went up. Five patients succumbed in the region - one each in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruchi.

Thanjavur reported 110 fresh cases while Tiruchi reported 49.

Both Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts reported 34 cases each. In Karur 23 patients tested positive. Meanwhile, in Mayiladuthurai, there were 21 cases, and in Pudukottai, 19. Ariyalur district registered 14 cases, while in Perambalur district, eight patients tested positive.


