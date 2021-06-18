COVID-19 assistance cells formed

18 June 2021 17:42 IST

TIRUVARUR

Separate cells have been formed in Tiruvarur district to provide guidance and assistance with regard to COVID-19-related issues for pregnant women and to address the problems/issues faced by those engaged in the battle against novel coronavirus.

According to a press release, those in need of any assistance can contact the following numbers – 09342122886 for pregnant women and 09342152914 for staff/workers – which were officially commissioned by Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, Ma. Subramanian on Thursday in the presence of the Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan.

