Tiruchirapalli

COVID-19 assistance cells formed

TIRUVARUR

Separate cells have been formed in Tiruvarur district to provide guidance and assistance with regard to COVID-19-related issues for pregnant women and to address the problems/issues faced by those engaged in the battle against novel coronavirus.

According to a press release, those in need of any assistance can contact the following numbers – 09342122886 for pregnant women and 09342152914 for staff/workers – which were officially commissioned by Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, Ma. Subramanian on Thursday in the presence of the Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2021 5:43:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/covid-19-assistance-cells-formed/article34850626.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY