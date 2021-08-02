Covaxin arrives but wait continues for Covishield

Tiruchi

02 August 2021 20:54 IST

Vaccine hesitancy is an issue in the peripheral villages around Tiruchi city

Around 5,000 people who had been waiting for the second dose of Covaxin were relieved as special camps to administer the vaccine have been under way over the last few days. On Tuesday too, camps to administer Covaxin have been planned.

A consignment of 11,600 doses of Covaxin was delivered to Tiruchi on Monday evening, following which it was distributed among Tiruchi city and the rural parts. A total of 4,000 doses would be administered in Tiruchi city and 7,000 in the other blocks in the district.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Ram Ganesh, Deputy Director of Health Services said that the demand was such that regardless of the number of vaccines delivered, it would be over in a day or two. “The awareness of the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine has increased. Workplaces too have begun insisting on the vaccine. Therefore, the working population, who venture outdoors to earn a living are all taking the jab,” he said.

A doctor attached to the health department in the district said that as the number of COVID-19 cases began to dip, the public became complacent. “Now that they are being informed of another wave, they are rushing to get the vaccine,” they said.

Vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue in the peripheral villages around Tiruchi city, they added. “In Tiruchi city, we targetted groups such as market vendors, barbers, etc and told them that they would not be allowed to conduct their businesses otherwise. In these villages, they are hesitant,” they said. It is the working population who would be carriers and spreaders of the infection, they added.