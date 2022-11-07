Courtyard by Marriott opens in Tiruchi

ADVERTISEMENT

The city got an international hospitality brand with the opening of the Courtyard by Marriott, part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of 30 hotel brands, on Saturday.

Courtyard by Marriott is the new brand name of Hotel Sangam, which has been an integral part of the city’s hospitality industry for four decades.

The extensively renovated property features 108 guestrooms that come with latest amenities. The hotel offers three unique F&B outlet’s that offer international and local culinary experiences for guests. The all-day dining ‘Trichy Kitchen’ serves a mix of global cuisines and local favourites. Guests can enjoy the dining experiences within the plush indoors or alfresco style with views of the lush garden and poolside. The retro-style bar, Soma is designed to allow guests to socialise or unwind. T-Lounge, the patisserie and café at the lobby offers a wide variety of beverages, baked goods, and small bites perfect for a grab-and-go.

Other leisure amenities include an outdoor pool and a 24/7 well-equipped fitness centre. The hotel also offers 20,000 square feet of banqueting space with state-of-the-art amenities, a press release said.

“We are delighted to welcome this property to the Courtyard by Marriott portfolio, making it our 24th Courtyard by Marriott to launch in India and the first international hospitality brand in Tiruchi. The hotel in Tiruchi will be a significant milestone in our rapid expansion across India,” said Ranju Alex- Vice President, South Asia Marriott International.

“We are excited to welcome and assist our guests, domestic or international, to create memorable experiences during their journey in Tiruchi,” said Venugopal, General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott, Tiruchi.