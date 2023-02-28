Court sentences two to life imprisonment for murder

February 28, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Additional District Court in Tiruchi on Tuesday sentenced two youths to undergo life imprisonment on the charge of murder.

The court delivered the judgement on a murder case registered at Somarasampettai police station in Tiruchi rural police limits in 2017. According to the police, the incident happened on June 14, 2017. S. Jeyakanthan, 28, from Muthalaipatti, and K. Ranjith, 31, from Srirangam, along with eight others were accused of murdering V. Deva, 29, from Inampuliyur.

Based on a complaint from M. Velusamy, 52, the father of the victim, the Somarasampettai police booked all the 10 persons under sections 449 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 302 (Punishment for murder), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 120(b) (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), and 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

After the trial, the Additional District Court - II in Tiruchi delivered the judgement on Tuesday in which Jeyakanthan and Ranjith were sentenced to undergo life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 each on them and acquitted the other eight accused in this case.