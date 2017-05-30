Court issues warrant against Surya Siva

A judicial magistrate court here on Tuesday issued a warrant against Surya Siva, son of DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva, in a cheque bounce case.

When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday neither Mr. Surya Siva nor his counsel appeared before Judicial Magistrate III F. Rehana Begham.

The Magistrate issued a warrant against Mr. Surya Siva and posted the case for next hearing to July 13.

Mr. Surya Siva had borrowed ₹5 lakh from Nazir Ahmed, Tiruchi district joint secretary of the DMK’s minority wing, in June 2016.

He issued a cheque for the amount to Mr. Nazir Ahmed in September. However, the cheque bounced making Nazir Ahmed issue a legal notice to Mr. Surya Siva.

Since Mr. Surya Siva did not reply to the notice or pay the amount, Mr. Nazir Ahmed filed a private complaint in the Judicial Magistrate Court III in December last year.