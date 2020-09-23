Court issues non-bailable warrant against Sasikala’s brother Sundaravadhanam

TIRUCHI

23 September 2020 23:40 IST

A non-bailable warrant has been issued by the Judicial Magistrate Court, Tiruvaiyaru, in Thanjavur district against T.V. Sundaravadhanam, brother of V.K. Sasikala, former close aide of late Chief Minister Jayalalitha, in a case relating to purchase of a piece of land from a farmer, Manoharan, after allegedly kidnapping and threatening him.

In 2015, the Anti-Land Grabbing Special Cell registered a case against Mr. Sundaravadhanam and 10 others following a direction from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on a petition filed by the farmer’s wife, who was the owner of the land situated at Rajendram Arcot in Thanjavur district.

Advertising

Advertising

The alleged crime dates back to December 2008 when Manoharan decided to sell his farm land on which he had raised several tree species to a timber depot owner.

The farmer is said to have received ₹15 lakh as advance amount from the timber depot owner.

Threat issued

Meanwhile, he was threatened by a few “henchmen” to sell the land to Mr. Sundharavadhanam.

The timber depot owner subsequently took back the advance amount from Manoharan.

It is further alleged that Manoharan and his family were kidnapped and threatened to sign a document pertaining to sale of the land measuring nearly four acres to Sundharavadhanam.

Police sources said the land was registered in the name of Mr. Sundaravadhanam, who reportedly paid ₹ 7 lakh to the farmer, who thereafter continuously waged a struggle to retrieve the property.

A first information report was booked subsequently naming 11 persons, including Mr. Sundaravadhanam, as accused under IPC Sections including 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation),

The chargesheet was thereafter filed by the District Crime Branch in July 2018, said police sources adding that the non-bailable warrant was issued last month.

The next hearing in the case has been slated for October 6.

‘Give back land’

Meanwhile, Arappor Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation, has demanded that the land be handed over to the farmer and the patta be changed in his name. It also wanted police to arrest Mr. Sundaravadhanam and the remaining accused.