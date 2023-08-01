HamberMenu
Court grants conditional bail to Badri Seshadri

August 01, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The District Munsif - cum- Judicial Magistrate Court, Kunnam, on Tuesday granted conditional bail to political commentator and publisher Badri Seshadri, who was arrested recently by the Perambalur district police for his recent comments, in a YouTube interview, critical of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and the Supreme Court over the hearing of a case on the Manipur violence. 

The court dismissed a petition filed by the Kunnam police seeking custody of Mr. Seshadri, who was lodged in the Central Prison at Tiruchi following his arrest.

The Kunnam police had registered a case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code including 153 and 153 A acting on a complaint from a lawyer Kaviyarasu against Mr. Seshadri. He was arrested at his residence in Chennai on Saturday. 

While granting bail to Badri Seshadri, the court directed him to sign at the Srirangam police station in Tiruchi City at 10 a.m. every day for a period of 15 days. Mr. Seshadri was taken back to the Central Prison, Tiruchi, after being produced before the court. He shall be released on bail upon completion of formalities. 

