Tiruchirapalli

Couple sentenced to life in murder case

The Principal District and Sessions Court here on Friday convicted and sentenced a couple, P. Durai and his wife Selvarani, to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a 22-year-old man in April 2019 following a dispute over payment of money. The crime was committed at Poovatrakudi in Aranthangi police station limits.

Police sources said Durai who worked as a construction labourer had obtained ₹1,000 amount from a mason Nagooran with whom the former was employed. Durai had got ₹600 deducted by working for Nagooran and had not repaid the balance amount of ₹400.

This led to problems between the two families. A quarrel broke out between Durai, Selvarani and Nagooran’s wife Indira over the repayment of the balance amount. Nagooran’s son Marimuthu who intervened in the quarrel was murdered by Durai using a sharp weapon. The Aranthangi police arrested Durai and Selvarani in connection with the murder. The trial was held at the Principal District and Sessions Court here.


